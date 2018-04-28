State Rep. René Oliveira arrested, charged with DWI
State Rep. René Oliveira, D-Brownsville, has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
State Rep. René Oliveira, D-Brownsville, has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.
Oliveira, chairman of the House Committee on Business and Industry, was arrested Friday night and charged with DWI, a class B misdemeanor, Brownsville jail officials said. He was released on $2,500 bail Saturday morning.
"Last night I made a mistake in judgement, and thankfully, no one was injured. I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, colleagues, and most especially to my supporters," Oliveira said in a statement. "I am embarrassed, but grateful no one was hurt."
Oliveira, a lawyer, added: "In my career I have counseled people who have made similar mistakes, and I remind them that we are all only human. I know that my error in judgement has consequences and I will accept those consequences. I know that I will not be treated any differently than anyone else."
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
He is currently fighting for re-election. Last month, Oliveira was forced into a May 22 runoff against primary opponent Alex Dominguez, a Cameron County commissioner.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up