State Rep. René Oliveira, D-Brownsville, has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

Oliveira, chairman of the House Committee on Business and Industry, was arrested Friday night and charged with DWI, a class B misdemeanor, Brownsville jail officials said. He was released on $2,500 bail Saturday morning.

"Last night I made a mistake in judgement, and thankfully, no one was injured. I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, colleagues, and most especially to my supporters," Oliveira said in a statement. "I am embarrassed, but grateful no one was hurt."

Oliveira, a lawyer, added: "In my career I have counseled people who have made similar mistakes, and I remind them that we are all only human. I know that my error in judgement has consequences and I will accept those consequences. I know that I will not be treated any differently than anyone else."

He is currently fighting for re-election. Last month, Oliveira was forced into a May 22 runoff against primary opponent Alex Dominguez, a Cameron County commissioner. 

