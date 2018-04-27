Rep. Larry Phillips to step down from the Texas House on Monday
The Sherman Republican will step down April 30.
After announcing last year he would not seek re-election in 2018, state Rep. Larry Phillips, R-Sherman, has formally notified the House that he's stepping down early.
He did so in a letter to House Speaker Joe Straus' office dated April 23. The resignation will become effective April 30.
“After deciding to not seek re-election, I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve our state in a different capacity, as a district judge,” Phillips wrote.
Phillips, who has represented North Texas’ House District 62 since 2003, announced in September he would not seek re-election to the lower chamber. Later, he announced he would vie for an open district judge seat in Grayson County. He won a three-way primary in March for the Republican nomination to serve on the court, which is in a heavily Republican area.
Two other Republicans, Reggie Smith and Brent Lawson, are in a runoff to represent HD-62 starting January 2019. Smith, former chairman of the Grayson County Republican Party, has been endorsed by Phillips.
