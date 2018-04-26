Why did San Jacinto County Judge John Lovett Jr., the elected leader of a small county north of Houston, enter his own county clerk’s office after hours last July, allegedly committing a misdemeanor and two felonies?

It seems that maybe he was running late.

County commissioners have to publicly post agendas 72 hours ahead of their meetings — it’s the law. Here’s how it was usually followed in San Jacinto County: Lovett brought the agenda for Tuesday’s meetings to County Clerk Dawn Wright; she, or one of her deputies, signed and stamped it; they made copies and posted it outside well before Saturday morning, the deadline for public notice.

But on Friday, July 7, 2017, it was after 5 p.m. and Wright had yet to receive the agenda. Her office, she said, closes at 5 and isn't open on weekends. She left around 5:15 p.m.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

About 15 minutes later, records say, Lovett entered the office using his master key and stamped the agenda with Wright’s signature and the time: 5:31 p.m. He told a local news station days later that he needed to post it for public viewing.

He triggered a silent alarm that alerted authorities. Wright called for an investigation into the break-in. And then, nearly 10 months after the incident, Lovett was arrested Monday on charges of burglary, forgery and tampering with a governmental record. On Thursday, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced that it had suspended him without pay until further notice.

Lovett has said he had the authority — and the master key — to enter Wright’s office.

"It would've been a very easy fix for [Wright] to just stay a few minutes after 5 o'clock and accept that filing," Lovett said last year, adding that Wright had been "derelict" in her duties. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Local officials said a hearing date for the criminal charges has not yet been set. Wright said the commissioners will meet Monday to decide what to do in his absence.

The irony, Wright said, is that the agenda “doesn’t have to be stamped before it’s posted.”

“It’s just a good practice,” she said.

Help us build a more engaged, informed Texas There are hundreds of headlines competing for your attention every day. But none come with a mission like ours: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members who believe in the importance of credible, nonpartisan journalism to keep our stories free and our events open to the public. This Spring Member Drive, join thousands of others who support our mission by becoming a Texas Tribune member. Your donation will help us cover the 2018 midterm elections. Do you value our journalism? Yes, I'll donate today

Read related Tribune coverage: