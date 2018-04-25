Cannabis oil, special elections and redistricting (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Ross talked to Evan, Patrick, Alex and Democratic congressional candidate Dr. Christine Eady Mann about the upcoming runoffs, a hurried special election coming up, Texas redistricting litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court, and epilepsy patients' struggles to get medical cannabis oil.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Sign up for The Brief to get the latest 2018 Texas election news in your inbox. Click here for full primary election results.More in this series
On this week's TribCast, Ross talked to Evan, Patrick, Alex and Democratic congressional candidate Dr. Christine Eady Mann about the upcoming runoffs, a hurried special election coming up, Texas redistricting litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court, and epilepsy patients' struggles to get medical cannabis oil.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up