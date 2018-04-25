Abbott wants Farenthold to "cover all costs" of special election
In a letter Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott told former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold he should return $84,000 that he used to settle a sexual harassment claim to taxpayers by funding a June 30 special election to finish his term.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding that former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold "cover all costs" of the special election to fill his seat using the $84,000 the Corpus Christi Republican used to settle a sexual harassment claim years ago.
Farenthold, who abruptly resigned earlier this month, had promised to pay back the $84,000 — which came out of a taxpayer-funded account — after that settlement was made public last year but hasn't so far.
In a letter to Farenthold on Wednesday, Abbott said the former congressman should return the money to taxpayers by funding the June 30 special election to finish his term.
"While you have publicly offered to reimburse the $84,000 in taxpayer funds you wrongly used to settle a sexual harassment claim, there is no legal recourse requiring you to give that money back to Congress," Abbott wrote. "I am urging you to give those funds back to the counties in your district to cover the costs of the June 30, 2018, special election."
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
"This seat must be filled, and the counties and taxpayers in the 27th Congressional District should not again pay the price for your actions," Abbott added. He requested a response from Farenthold by May 2.
Farenthold's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abbott's letter comes a day after he scheduled a special election to replace Farenthold, who abruptly resigned on April 6 amid mounting scrutiny over the 2015 settlement. After Politico revealed the settlement in December, Farenthold said he would personally repay the $84,000. Days later, he announced he would not seek re-election. Since then, hopes have faded he would pay back the money, especially after his resignation.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up