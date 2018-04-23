In 2015, Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act, legalizing the sale of a specific type of cannabis oil for epilepsy patients whose symptoms have not responded to federally approved medication.

The first Texas dispensaries are now opening and selling their products to eligible patients across the state. But Texans who are interested in pursuing the so-called CBD oil treatment say there are several obstacles to getting the medicine.

There’s roughly 30 doctors across the state eligible to prescribe the medicine. Also, CBD oil is still federally illegal, so people have to pay out of pocket to secure it. And there are only three Texas dispensaries who can sell the medicine — two in Austin and one in Schulenburg.

In this video documentary, The Texas Tribune followed two families as they began their journey in pursuing medical cannabis treatment.

