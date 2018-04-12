Watch: A conversation with Texas congressional candidate Veronica Escobar of El Paso
Watch a video of our conversation in Austin with Veronica Escobar, the Democratic candidate looking to succeed Beto O'Rourke in Texas' 16th Congressional District.
The Texas Tribune hosted a conversation with Veronica Escobar, the Democratic candidate for Texas' 16th Congressional District. Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith moderated the discussion, which was held in Austin.
The 16th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Beto O'Rourke, covers El Paso and surrounding areas. If elected, Escobar would be the first Latina sent to Congress from Texas. She previously served two terms as El Paso County judge and one term as a county commissioner. She faces Republican Rick Seeberger in the November general election.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up