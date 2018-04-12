The Texas Tribune hosted a conversation with Veronica Escobar, the Democratic candidate for Texas' 16th Congressional District. Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith moderated the discussion, which was held in Austin.

The 16th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Beto O'Rourke, covers El Paso and surrounding areas. If elected, Escobar would be the first Latina sent to Congress from Texas. She previously served two terms as El Paso County judge and one term as a county commissioner. She faces Republican Rick Seeberger in the November general election.

Read related Tribune coverage: