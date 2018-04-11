SD-19, higher ed hunger, Paul Ryan's exit (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Evan talks to Ross, Patrick, Shannon and State Rep. Roland Gutierrez about the possibility of a Senate special election, food insecurity on college campuses and how the U.S. House speaker's unexpected retirement affects Texas congressional elections.
