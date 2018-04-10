Texas college students: How have rising tuition costs changed the way you live?
To plug a growing gap in their finances, students are making lifestyle sacrifices. We want to hear about how tuition has changed the way you live.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Tuition and fees at public colleges in Texas have more than doubled over the past 15 years. On average, the cost of attendance surpasses the combined cost of a student's financial aid and expected family contribution by $8,000 per year.
What does this mean for students? Often, they are forced to make dramatic lifestyle changes to fill gaps in their finances. For example, a story published today in The Texas Tribune explores the food insecurity that many students experience. As personal budgets tighten, students across the country are going hungry, eating erratically or skipping meals entirely.
But we want to know: How else has the rise in tuition changed the way college students live?
Help us by answering the questions below and sharing this questionnaire with college students so we can:
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
- Write more about the impact on the rising tuition.
- Host a live discussion featuring college students for college students.
- And build a community of college students discussing the policy issues and challenges they face.
Fill out our questionnaire below:
Powered by Screendoor.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up