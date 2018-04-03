Watch our conversation with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

O’Rourke, D-El Paso, has represented U.S. House District 16 since he was elected in 2012. He sits on the House Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs committees. Previously, O’Rourke served on the El Paso City Council for six years. He is a co-founder of Stanton Street Technology. On March 31, 2017, O'Rourke announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ted Cruz.