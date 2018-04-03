Watch: A conversation with Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
We livestreamed our conversation in Waco with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Watch a recording now.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Watch our conversation with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
O’Rourke, D-El Paso, has represented U.S. House District 16 since he was elected in 2012. He sits on the House Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs committees. Previously, O’Rourke served on the El Paso City Council for six years. He is a co-founder of Stanton Street Technology. On March 31, 2017, O'Rourke announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ted Cruz.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up