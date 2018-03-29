Video: A conversation about Texas' Public Information Act
Watch video of Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey moderating a panel discussion about Texas' Public Information Act and transparency in government.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Watch video of Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey moderating a panel discussion about Texas' Public Information Act and transparency in government.
The panel included state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi; attorney Laura Prather; James Quintero of the Texas Public Policy Foundation; and state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up