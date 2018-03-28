President Donald Trump has tapped another Texan for his Cabinet — this time, via tweet.

Trump said Wednesday afternoon that Ronny Jackson, a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who has served as a White House physician for more than a decade, is his new pick to lead the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he would replace David Shulkin, who has been under fire for taking a taxpayer-funded trip to Europe last year.

Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is near Lubbock. He is a 1991 graduate of Texas A&M University and a 1995 graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch. He has served as a White House physician during the past three administrations.

Trump’s nod to Jackson comes after weeks of speculation that a different Texan — current U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — would take Shulkin’s place at the agency. Perry, an Air Force veteran, has long expressed interest in veterans’ causes.

And the announcement follows a host of other shakeups in the president’s inner circle, including the news earlier this month — also disseminated via Twitter — that Texan Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil, was out as secretary of state.

