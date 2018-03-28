Donald Trump nominates Texan Ronny Jackson to lead Department of Veterans Affairs
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that another Texan — Energy Secretary Rick Perry — might land the post.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
President Donald Trump has tapped another Texan for his Cabinet — this time, via tweet.
Trump said Wednesday afternoon that Ronny Jackson, a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who has served as a White House physician for more than a decade, is his new pick to lead the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he would replace David Shulkin, who has been under fire for taking a taxpayer-funded trip to Europe last year.
Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is near Lubbock. He is a 1991 graduate of Texas A&M University and a 1995 graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch. He has served as a White House physician during the past three administrations.
Trump’s nod to Jackson comes after weeks of speculation that a different Texan — current U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — would take Shulkin’s place at the agency. Perry, an Air Force veteran, has long expressed interest in veterans’ causes.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
And the announcement follows a host of other shakeups in the president’s inner circle, including the news earlier this month — also disseminated via Twitter — that Texan Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil, was out as secretary of state.
Disclosure: Texas A&M University, ExxonMobil and the University of Texas Medical Branch have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up