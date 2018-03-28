Census citizenship question, March for Our Lives, Tillerson for UT chancellor? (podcast)
Republican congressional candidate Chip Roy joins the TribCast crew to discuss his upcoming runoff. Plus, we tackle the 2020 census, the March for Our Lives protests and whether Rex Tillerson could be the University of Texas System's next chancellor.
On this week's TribCast, Patrick talked to Ross, Aman, Alexa and Republican congressional candidate Chip Roy about Roy's upcoming runoff, the new question about citizenship on the 2020 census, the March for Our Lives protests against gun violence, and buzz that the University of Texas System is eying Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as its next chancellor.
