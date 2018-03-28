Download audio file

On this week's TribCast, Patrick talked to Ross, Aman, Alexa and Republican congressional candidate Chip Roy about Roy's upcoming runoff, the new question about citizenship on the 2020 census, the March for Our Lives protests against gun violence, and buzz that the University of Texas System is eying Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as its next chancellor. 

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.