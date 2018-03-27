I am delighted to announce two new additions to the Trib team, one for our data visuals team, the other for our new events space.

Darla Cameron joins our data visuals team as a senior designer/developer. Darla spent the last five years with The Washington Post's graphics department, where she helped start a new team focused on political storytelling. A front-end developer, she works with maps, data and graphics to tell political and economic stories.



Darla’s work has been recognized by the Society for News Design, Online News Association and Society of Professional Journalists — in other words, she’ll fit right in with our award-winning data visuals team. Prior to the Post, Darla worked in Florida at the Tampa Bay Times and the Poynter Institute.

With family in Texas, Darla is excited to move to Austin and enjoy tacos far superior to what she finds on the East Coast.

Michael Rey de Leon fills a new and important role for the Trib: audiovisual studio engineer. As we build out our new in-house events space, Michael Rey will oversee everything that makes those events look and sound great, both to people in the room and those tuning in from afar via our livestreams and podcasts.



Michael Rey has extensive experience in multi-camera live event production and audio engineering. For several years with the University of Texas' Butler School of Music, he oversaw the equipment and production of robust livestreamed performances. An entrepreneur, he has run his own production company that’s managed AV production for SXSW, Viacom, NBC and a little thing called The Texas Tribune Festival.

Please join me in welcoming Darla and Michael Rey to the Tribune. Both start on April 3.

