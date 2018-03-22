Join us for a conversation with North Texas state Reps. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, and Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Collier, D-Fort Worth, has represented House District 95 since 2013. She currently sits on the House Public Health, Business & Industry and Local & Consent Calendars committees. Collier also works as a trial attorney and is partner at West & Associates LLP in Fort Worth.

Krause, R-Fort Worth, has represented House District 93 since 2013. He sits on the House Culture, Recreation & Tourism and Land & Resource Management committees. Krause also works a constitutional attorney, professor of American history and government, and public speaker.