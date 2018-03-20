Report: Blake Farenthold contemplates resigning from Congress
U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, previously announced his retirement in December following renewed sexual harassment accusations against his office.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, is mulling resigning from Congress before the end of his current term, according to a new Politico report.
The four-term congressman previously announced his retirement in December, after sexual harassment accusations against his office from 2014 flared up in light of the #MeToo movement.
Farenthold denied many of the accusations against him but conceded in his retirement announcement that his office lacked a professional atmosphere. Farenthold still faces an investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee over the harassment allegations.
A Farenthold spokeswoman echoed to the Tribune a quote she gave to Politico on Tuesday: "The Congressman has no plans to resign at this time." And a source plugged into District 27 politics said local operatives continue to work under the impression that Farenthold will not resign.
A resignation would set off a special election for the 27th Congressional District in South Texas.
Several Republicans jumped into the primary to take over Farenthold's seat. Two candidates – former chairman of the Texas Water Development Board Bech Bruun and former Victoria County GOP Chairman Michael Cloud – are headed to a May 22 runoff.
Former police officer Raul "Roy" Barrera and former Congressional aide Eric Holguin are in the Democratic runoff to replace Farenthold. Most political observers view the district as so heavily Republican that the party is likely to hold it in the fall.
