Trump asked his White House staff to sign nondisclosure agreements. Here's what a Texan on his campaign signed.
Amid reports that President Donald Trump asked senior White House officials to sign nondisclosure agreements, The Texas Tribune received a copy of an NDA Trump asked a former Texas campaign staffer to sign in 2016. Take a look.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Amid reports that President Donald Trump asked senior White House officials to sign nondisclosure agreements, The Texas Tribune received a copy of an NDA Trump asked a former Texas campaign staffer to sign in 2016. Here's a look at the nondisclosure agreement.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up