Students from across Texas planned to walk out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes, symbolically honoring the 17 lives that were lost in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The shooting caused an eruption of conversation surrounding gun violence among middle and high school students around the country, and they quickly turned their emotions into activism. Although many Texas students are on spring break, students in the Houston, Dallas and San Antonio areas planned to participate in the walkouts this morning.

Walkout organizers estimated that about 3,000 students nationwide would participate. In Washington D.C. students walked to the White House at 10 a.m. Eastern time, holding signs and falling silent for 17 minutes, fists held in the air.

Last month, nearly 500 students at three Austin-area school districts walked out of classes to protest gun violence, and Texas students have planned rallies for March 24 and a walkout for April 20 — the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead.

We'll follow how the protests play out around Texas and the nation and post regular updates below.

Southlake — Hundreds of students from four schools in this district between Fort Worth and Dallas walked out at 10 a.m. The students from Carroll Senior High, Carroll High, Dawson Middle and Carroll Middle gathered in gyms or outside, the local CBS affiliate reported.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram estimated that about 650 students participated in the walkout.

“It affects every single day of our lives, so we want to do something,” Alanna Miller, a junior who helped organize the walkout, told the station.

