The Texas Tribune is set to chat on Thursday with three college Republicans about the future of the GOP. Tune in at 6 p.m. Central Time and ask questions by tweeting with #AskTrib.

We'll ask the students about Tuesday's primary results, how President Donald Trump is changing the Republican Party, what makes a good speaker of the Texas House and more.

Joining us are:

Hunter White , a law student at South Texas College of Law Houston. White said he spent the primaries keeping his eye on legislators who advocate for more moderate Republican policies because he said he feels like they better represent the "average Republican Texan."

Tori Zander , a student at Texas A&M University. Zander said she was most interested in "candidates who take school finance and education seriously."

Marc Solis, a student at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and president of the college Republican group there. Solis said he was worried about how infighting was impacting the party.

