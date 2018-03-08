Livestream: We're talking with Texas college Republicans about the future of the GOP
At a time when Texas Republicans are experiencing infighting like never before, The Texas Tribune will chat with the future leaders of the party about where the GOP is headed.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The Texas Tribune is set to chat on Thursday with three college Republicans about the future of the GOP. Tune in at 6 p.m. Central Time and ask questions by tweeting with #AskTrib.
We'll ask the students about Tuesday's primary results, how President Donald Trump is changing the Republican Party, what makes a good speaker of the Texas House and more.
Joining us are:
- Hunter White, a law student at South Texas College of Law Houston. White said he spent the primaries keeping his eye on legislators who advocate for more moderate Republican policies because he said he feels like they better represent the "average Republican Texan."
- Tori Zander, a student at Texas A&M University. Zander said she was most interested in "candidates who take school finance and education seriously."
- Marc Solis, a student at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and president of the college Republican group there. Solis said he was worried about how infighting was impacting the party.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up