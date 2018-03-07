Three takeaways from the 2018 Texas primaries (video)
How'd that "blue wave" turn out? How did new female candidates fare? What's in store for the Ted Cruz-Beto O'Rourke matchup? Here's what you need to know.
Did Democratic turnout live up to the hype? How did new female candidates fare? Will Beto O'Rourke "turn Texas blue?"
Here's a quick video quick recap of what we learned from Tuesday's 2018 Texas primaries.
