TribCast Live: Let's talk about the Texas primaries
We livestreamed a special edition of our weekly podcast the day after Tuesday's primaries.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Sign up for The Brief to get the latest 2018 Texas election news in your inbox. Click here for full primary election results.More in this series
We livestreamed a special, in-person edition of our popular weekly podcast the day after the March 6 primaries. The Tribune's Emily Ramshaw, Evan Smith, Abby Livingston, Patrick Svitek and Ross Ramsey discussed the previous night's results and what they mean for Texas.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up