Despite contributing millions of her own dollars to her campaign, GOP fundraiser Kathaleen Wall failed to make it to a runoff in Texas' 2nd Congressional District, which was one of eight open congressional seats on Tuesday's primary ballot. Here's a look at all those races, five of which will head to runoffs on May 22. Two state representatives are among those heading to runoffs, and two state senators are all but certain to represent Texas in Congress.

Open seats that are likely to stay Republican

Texas' 2nd Congressional District

State Rep. Kevin Roberts, R-Houston, will head to a runoff with retired Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw.

This was one of the most stunning races of the night, thanks to Wall's candidacy. She contributed nearly $6 million to her campaign, launched a massive television ad campaign in the prohibitive Houston media market and wielded the endorsements of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. And she came up just over 100 votes shy of the runoff early Wednesday morning.

This race could be a candidate for a recount.

The seat should easily stay Republican, but some in the party are nervously watching Democrat Todd Litton, who won the race for his own party’s nomination on Tuesday night. This is a race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, a Republican who represents large swaths of Houston and its outlying suburbs.

Texas' 3rd Congressional District

State Sen. Van Taylor of Plano won the GOP nomination in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Richardson.

Taylor essentially cleared the field long ago and is expected to hold this heavily Republican, Collin County-based seat in the fall.

Texas' 5th Congressional District

State Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, led all candidates in the GOP race with 31 percent of the vote, and will head to a runoff with GOP fundraiser Bunni Pounds, who got 22 percent of the vote.

This is a sprawling East Texas seat that stretches from Dallas deep into the Piney Woods, and is currently represented by retiring U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas.

Texas' 6th Congressional District

Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Ron Wright and Navy veteran Jake Ellzey will proceed to the GOP runoff in this Dallas-Fort Worth-area seat that encompasses both urban and rural areas.

Wright had 45 percent of the vote late Tuesday, while Ellzey trailed with 22 percent of the vote.

This is a race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis.

Texas' 21st Congressional District

Given the 18-candidate GOP field, it was anyone’s guess who would make it to this runoff.

Chip Roy, the former chief of staff to Cruz, got 27 percent of the vote. He will proceed to a runoff with business owner Matt McCall, who got 17 percent of the vote.

On the Democratic side, there will be a runoff between minister Mary Street Wilson, who got 31 percent of the vote, and tech entrepreneur Joseph Kopser, who got 29 percent of the vote

Republican U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, who is retiring, currently represents this seat, which stretches from Austin, down Interstate 35, out into the Hill Country and into San Antonio.

Texas' 27th Congressional District

Former Texas Water Development Board Chairman Bech Bruun received the most votes with 36 percent of the ballots cast, with former Victoria County GOP Chairman Michael Cloud getting 34 percent of the vote. The two now head to a runoff in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi.

Open seats that are likely to stay Democratic

Texas' 16th Congressional District

Former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar won outright with 61 percent of the vote. Former El Paso Independent School Board of Trustees President Dori Fenenbock got 22 percent of the vote.

Escobar will face Republican Rick Seeberger in the general election.

This is a race to replace U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Texas' 29th Congressional District

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia won the Democratic nomination outright. She and Escobar are likely to become the first Latina members of Congress to represent Texas.

Because this is a heavily Democratic seat that takes in north and eastern Houston, Garcia is a safe bet to win in the fall.

Health care executive Tahir Javed came in second.

