Livestream: Watch our Texas 2018 primary election news desk
Texas Tribune social media manager Bobby Blanchard and multimedia reporter Alana Rocha will interview reporters about election results and take voter questions as the Texas primary results roll in.
As the polls close Tuesday across the state, The Texas Tribune’s multimedia team will go live from our offices in downtown Austin to bring you up-to-the-minute primary results, analysis and answers to viewers’ questions.
Join Texas Tribune social media manager Bobby Blanchard and multimedia reporter Alana Rocha as they keep you updated and interview reporters on their takeaways from the nation's first 2018 primaries.
