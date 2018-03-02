Split Decision: Texas Senate candidates Phillip Huffines and Angela Paxton
In the Republican primary race for state Senate District 8, first-time candidates Phillip Huffines and Angela Paxton discuss the issues important to the North Texas district and their strong family ties in politics.
Two candidates with strong family ties in Texas politics are vying to replace Van Taylor of Plano in the Texas Senate.
Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Phillip Huffines, the brother of state Sen. Don Huffines, face off Tuesday in the Republican primary for Texas Senate District 8, which includes much of Collin County.
Paxton is an educator who left her job as a guidance counselor to run for office. Huffines helps run family-owned car dealerships and real estate developments in North Texas.
Watch the latest edition of our "Split Decision" video series, which incorporates our interview with Huffines with audio from Paxton on the campaign trail.
