Two candidates with strong family ties in Texas politics are vying to replace Van Taylor of Plano in the Texas Senate.

Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Phillip Huffines, the brother of state Sen. Don Huffines, face off Tuesday in the Republican primary for Texas Senate District 8, which includes much of Collin County.

Paxton is an educator who left her job as a guidance counselor to run for office. Huffines helps run family-owned car dealerships and real estate developments in North Texas.

Watch the latest edition of our "Split Decision" video series, which incorporates our interview with Huffines with audio from Paxton on the campaign trail.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage: