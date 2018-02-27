Join The Texas Tribune, The Rivard Report and KLRN for a candidate forum with several Democratic hopefuls for Texas' 23rd Congressional District, currently held by U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes.

TX-23 stretches from San Antonio to El Paso and is the most competitive district in the state, a regular target of both national Democrats and Republicans. The forum will feature several Democratic candidates for the congressional seat, including Judy Canales, a former Obama and Clinton appointee from Eagle Pass; Jay Hulings, a former federal prosecutor from San Antonio; Gina Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer from San Antonio; and Rick Treviño, a former high school teacher from San Antonio.

During this hourlong forum, the candidates will discuss their ideas about immigration, health care and other issues that will confront the district in the years ahead. This event will be moderated by Patrick Svitek, political reporter for The Texas Tribune, and Beth Frerking, editor in chief of The Rivard Report.