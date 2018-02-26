Join The Texas Tribune for At the Table: A Symposium on Texas Women. In recent months, women have dominated the headlines, from the #MeToo movement that has taken down some of the nation’s biggest media and culture icons to heartbreaking maternal mortality statistics that are raising serious questions around women’s access to care. It’s beyond time to turn those headlines into action.

Together with top women leaders including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, we’ll explore the impacts of the current political climate on Texas women in the workplace, in the doctor’s office and on the campaign trail.

Agenda

8:30 a.m.: Breakfast and networking with Texas Tribune reporters

9:15 a.m.: Making Texas Work for Women

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Arcilia Acosta , CEO of Carcon Industries

, CEO of Carcon Industries Malinda Gaul , president of the Texas Employment Lawyers Association

, president of the Texas Employment Lawyers Association Vana Hammond , chief of community relations and GrowSouth for the city of Dallas

, chief of community relations and GrowSouth for the city of Dallas Alexandra Williamson , head of brand for Bumble

, head of brand for Bumble Moderated by Rebecca Lopez, reporter for WFAA-TV

10:30 a.m.: One-on-One with Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand , D-New York

, D-New York Moderated by Emily Ramshaw, editor in chief of The Texas Tribune

11:45 a.m.: The Fight for Women’s Health

Daffodil Baez , clinical practice manager at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

, clinical practice manager at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Marsha Jones , executive director of The Afiya Center

, executive director of The Afiya Center State Rep. Stephanie Klick , R-Fort Worth

, R-Fort Worth Janet Realini , chairwoman of the Texas Women's Healthcare Coalition

, chairwoman of the Texas Women's Healthcare Coalition Moderated by Marissa Evans, health and human services reporter for The Texas Tribune

12:45 p.m.: Lunch

1:15 p.m.: Women’s (Under)representation in Politics

State Rep. Helen Giddings , D-DeSoto

, D-DeSoto Eva Guzman , Texas Supreme Court justice

, Texas Supreme Court justice Missy Shorey , chairwoman of the Dallas County Republican Party and executive director of Maggie's List

, chairwoman of the Dallas County Republican Party and executive director of Maggie's List Margo McClinton Stoglin , Texas state director of IGNITE

, Texas state director of IGNITE Moderated by Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for The Texas Tribune

2:15 p.m.: End