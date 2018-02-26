Livestream: A symposium on Texas women
We're livestreaming our Dallas event At the Table: A Symposium on Texas Women as we explore the impacts of the current political climate on Texas women in the workplace, in the doctor’s office and on the campaign trail with top women leaders including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Join The Texas Tribune for At the Table: A Symposium on Texas Women. In recent months, women have dominated the headlines, from the #MeToo movement that has taken down some of the nation’s biggest media and culture icons to heartbreaking maternal mortality statistics that are raising serious questions around women’s access to care. It’s beyond time to turn those headlines into action.
Together with top women leaders including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, we’ll explore the impacts of the current political climate on Texas women in the workplace, in the doctor’s office and on the campaign trail.
Agenda
8:30 a.m.: Breakfast and networking with Texas Tribune reporters
9:15 a.m.: Making Texas Work for Women
- Arcilia Acosta, CEO of Carcon Industries
- Malinda Gaul, president of the Texas Employment Lawyers Association
- Vana Hammond, chief of community relations and GrowSouth for the city of Dallas
- Alexandra Williamson, head of brand for Bumble
- Moderated by Rebecca Lopez, reporter for WFAA-TV
10:30 a.m.: One-on-One with Kirsten Gillibrand
- U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
- Moderated by Emily Ramshaw, editor in chief of The Texas Tribune
11:45 a.m.: The Fight for Women’s Health
- Daffodil Baez, clinical practice manager at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Marsha Jones, executive director of The Afiya Center
- State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth
- Janet Realini, chairwoman of the Texas Women's Healthcare Coalition
- Moderated by Marissa Evans, health and human services reporter for The Texas Tribune
12:45 p.m.: Lunch
1:15 p.m.: Women’s (Under)representation in Politics
- State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto
- Eva Guzman, Texas Supreme Court justice
- Missy Shorey, chairwoman of the Dallas County Republican Party and executive director of Maggie's List
- Margo McClinton Stoglin, Texas state director of IGNITE
- Moderated by Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for The Texas Tribune
2:15 p.m.: End
