Livestream: A conversation with Jerry Patterson, Republican candidate for land commissioner
We're livestreaming our conversation in Austin with Jerry Patterson, Republican candidate for Texas land commissioner.
Join us for a conversation with Jerry Patterson, Republican candidate for Texas land commissioner.
Patterson is challenging George P. Bush for the Republican nomination for Texas land commissioner, a position he previously held from 2003 to 2015. Before that, he represented District 11 in the Texas Senate, where he served as chairman of the Veteran Affairs Committee and authored the state’s concealed handgun law in 1995. Patterson also sought the 2014 Republican nomination for Texas lieutenant governor.
