Mike Feinberg, co-founder of the charter school network KIPP, was fired on Thursday following an independent investigation that found "credible evidence" related to three allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a letter dated Thursday, KIPP officials said the investigation was sparked by a former student in spring 2017 alleging sexual abuse by Feinberg in the late 1990s. KIPP also hired an external law firm to independently investigate the allegation.

"While neither investigation conclusively confirmed the initial allegation, which referenced events two decades ago, the investigators found the allegation to have credibility," the letter said. "Mr. Feinberg denies this allegation."

In the course of the inquiry, two other allegations were uncovered from the mid-2000s involving two former employees.

"In light of the nature of the allegations and the passage of time, critical facts about these events may never be conclusively determined," the letter said. "What is clear, however, is that, at a minimum, Mr. Feinberg put himself into situations where his conduct could be seriously misconstrued."

Feinberg and Dave Levin, two Houston-based teachers, founded the charter school program in 1995, opening campuses in Houston and New York City. Today, more than 209 KIPP schools are operating around the country, per the organization’s site, with campuses in cities including Austin, Los Angeles and Colorado.