If Texas politics is a contact sport, shouldn't it have a fantasy league?

The Texas Tribune is excited to present its first Political Pick'em contest. We've selected 15 competitive Texas primaries, and we want you to pick the candidates you think will get the most votes on election night. Afterward, we'll pick one entry to receive a special prize, which includes:

Two three-day badges to The Texas Tribune Festival, our annual ideas fest featuring some of the biggest names in politics and public policy

A private, behind-the-scenes tour of the LBJ Presidential Library with LBJ Foundation President and CEO Mark K. Updegrove

For the sake of keeping this simple, we're not including the runoffs here. Just select the candidates you think will have the most votes at the end of election night on March 6 in each race. By entering this contest, you are signing up to receive The Brief, our morning newsletter on the Texas-related political news you need to know. See full rules and regulations here.

You get one point for each race you pick correctly. Whoever has the highest score wins. If there is a tie, we will randomly select a winner from the top performers.

