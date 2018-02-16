The Texas Tribune was pleased to be a partner in the 2018 Sumners Scholar Public Policy Seminar. The seminar was an opportunity for students to learn about some of today's most important and complex public policy issues from leading experts through thought-provoking panels, engaging keynote discussions and exciting experiential elements. The seminar was held in Dallas and will utilize the city as the backdrop for conversations around the issues facing modern American cities through the lens of socio-economic equity.

Market Demand v. Social Justice Neighborhoods in Dallas’ urban core have experienced a development renaissance in recent years. New multi-family developments and popular eateries can expose people to parts of the city they’d long ignored -- but they can also conflict with the feel of existing developments and drive up surrounding real estate prices, pushing out longtime residents. How is gentrification affecting Dallas residents -- and what can cities and developers balance maximize economic development potential while minimizing the negative impacts?

Rethinking Urban Mobility Many of the problems that currently plague cities -- blight, concentrated poverty and lack of upward socioeconomic mobility -- can be traced to how cities were built to be car-centric in the second half of the 20th Century. Even in automobile-loving Dallas, people are starting to look beyond traffic forecasts and traditional transit planning when it comes to identifying how transportation infrastructure and transit service impacts residents -- and how officials can undo previous harms.

New Urbanism: From Grassroots Movement to Political Success There's been a growing cultural shift in America where citizens and voters are becoming more aware of how government decisions on zoning, development and transportation impacts everything from where we live and work to the quality of our personal lives. Grassroots groups are trying to get people to look at built environments differently. And in Dallas last year, a new urbanism political action committee helped elect a slate of like-minded City Council members. What is new urbanism, how is it changing people’s demands of their City Halls and how did it become intertwined in local politics?