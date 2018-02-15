Sign up for The Brief to get the latest 2018 Texas election news in your inbox.

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Texas this weekend to tour the state's border with Mexico and raise money for fellow Republicans.

Pence is set to arrive Friday morning in San Antonio, where he will first attend a fundraiser for Trump Victory, a group that benefits President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Pence will then travel to McAllen to see the border with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, according to his office. In McAllen, he also will meet with local law enforcement and participate in an immigration roundtable with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Saturday, the trip will take Pence to Dallas, where he is scheduled to headline to the Dallas County GOP's Reagan Day Dinner.

