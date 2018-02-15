State Sen. Craig Estes and his Republican primary opponent, state Rep. Pat Fallon, sat down in separate interviews with The Texas Tribune about their race for Texas Senate District 30. The pair answered the same batch of questions, discussing what separates their candidacies and what their priority issues are.

Estes is seeking a sixth term in the Texas Senate. The Wichita Falls Republican said his seniority better positions him to get things done for his North Texas constituents.

Fallon, who has represented a Frisco-based district for three terms in the Texas House, said he's running because community leaders in the district tell him Estes has been largely absent.

Watch as the two hit on their key differences, the importance of border security in the district and the story behind why Estes calls Fallon "Mexico Pat" in a campaign ad. Fallon spent a weekend in Mexico with his wife during last year's special legislative session.

Fallon also discusses a bill he filed last year that would protect motorists who hit demonstrators "blocking traffic in a public right-of-way" if the driver exercises "due care."

