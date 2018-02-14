A federal appellate court on Wednesday upheld findings that Harris County’s bail practices unfairly discriminate against poor misdemeanor defendants, but it limited a lower court’s decision in how to address the problem.

After an October hearing held by three judges of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the conservative-leaning court issued an opinion stating that Texas’ most populous county sets bail in a way that allows arrestees who can’t afford their bail bonds regularly sit in jail — often until their cases are resolved days or weeks later — while similar defendants who have cash are released.

But it also pulled the reins in on an April ruling from U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who ordered the sheriff to release almost all poor misdemeanor defendants from jail within 24 hours of arrest at no cost, regardless of their court-set bond amount.

In the Wednesday opinion, Judge Edith Brown Clement depicted an example of two misdemeanor arrestees with identical charges and criminal backgrounds, but different financial abilities. Clement said that apply the county’s current practice, both arrestees would get the same bail amount. The poor arrestee would sit in the jail while the one with cash would walk out.

“As a result, the wealthy arrestee is less likely to plead guilty, more likely to receive a shorter sentence or be acquitted, and less likely to bear the social costs of incarceration,” she wrote. “The poor arrestee, by contrast, must bear the brunt of all of these, simply because he has less money than his wealthy counterpart.”

But the appellate court still said Rosenthal’s ruling was "overbroad" and narrowed some of the orders against the county.

Perhaps of most importance to the county, the appellate court pushed back on Rosenthal’s order for the sheriff to release at no cost all misdemeanor defendants who claim they can’t afford their bond within 24 hours of arrest, regardless of whether they’ve had their bail reviewed or set at a higher cost. The appellate judges appeared suspicious about Rosenthal’s time limit in their hearing and said Wednesday that it was too strict.

In sending the case back to Rosenthal for a modified ruling, the higher court ordered that poor defendants who claim they can’t afford their bail entitled to a hearing within 48 hours of arrest where they can argue for a lower or no-cost bond.

If a judicial officer declines to lower the bond at this hearing, he or she must put the reason for their decision in writing, and the arrestee must get a formal bail review hearing before a judge. If, after those 48 hours, there are no records showing an individualized bail review process took place, the sheriff can release the defendant at no cost.

‘The 48-hour requirement is intended to address the endemic problem of misdemeanor arrestees being detained until case disposition and pleading guilty to secure faster release from pretrial detention,” Clement wrote.

The circuit opinion also removed the Harris County sheriff from the lawsuit, who was previously one of the defendants. The county appealed Rosenthal’s decision to include both the sheriff and the county judges, but they didn’t bite on the judges.

The county judges, unlike the sheriff, can set bail policies consistent with state law, and yet they participated in an “unwritten, countywide process for setting bail that violated both state law and the Constitution,” Clement wrote.

Alec Karakatsanis, a lawyer for the indigent plaintiffs in the years-long lawsuit, said in a statement after the ruling that his team is evaluating next steps for helping the county “craft a system that does not violate the Constitution and devastate tens of thousands of human beings and their families every year.”

‘The 5th Circuit has strongly reaffirmed the central point of this case: Harris County's cash bail system is unconstitutional,” he said.

The case will now go back to Rosenthal for her to modify the ruling.

