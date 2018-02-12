T-Squared: Parting ways with Folo Media
Though Folo Media is suspending its operations, Texas Tribune reporter Morgan Smith will forge ahead solo, covering poverty and inequity across Texas with a special focus on her home city of San Antonio.
It isn't news to any of us that the new media landscape can be rocky. Even so, we were disappointed and surprised to learn late last week that Folo Media, a San Antonio-based nonprofit newsroom we'd only just inked a partnership agreement with, was suspending operations.
Just eight weeks ago, we told you that our investigative reporter Morgan Smith would pivot to covering a beat of great importance to us — income inequality — out of a city of great importance to us — San Antonio. Under our agreement, she was to be producing crucial journalism for both The Texas Tribune and Folo, established as an editorially independent affiliate of the H.E. Butt Family Foundation.
In a statement on its website today, Folo says it is entering a "hiatus" to clarify its mission and reorganize its operations, that it will "cease functioning as a newsroom" and that it "may reemerge as a new civic engagement organization." Whatever Folo decides, we at The Texas Tribune are deeply committed to our original plans, and will forge ahead alone.
Morgan, whose reporting had only just begun, will continue to cover poverty and inequity across Texas, with a special focus on her home city of San Antonio. She'll be doing it for us, as she has for the last eight years, and for the dozens of other Texas news organizations that benefit from the Trib's free syndication model.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
We wish our friends at Folo the best as they chart a new course, and we look forward to bringing you valuable stories about disparities across Texas.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up