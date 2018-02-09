Watch video of our Friday evening conversation with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

During the hourlong interview at the Kessler Theater in Dallas, Rawlings talked about the difference between the private sector and public office, his impressions of the Texas Legislature, his thoughts on Amazon's second headquarters, his political future, and more.

