Editor's note: This story has been updated.

The federal government shut down for the second time this year Thursday night as U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, held up a Senate vote over federal spending.

Paul blocked a vote on the bill using Senate procedure as he advocated for spending caps and fought against raising the debt ceiling. The impasse continued past the midnight Eastern [11 p.m. Central] deadline to pass a new spending bill.

The stakes are high for Texas. A long sought-after $90 billion in federal aid for disaster relief that included money for Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey was part of the original agreement.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

U.S. House GOP leaders projected that their chamber could take up the legislation in the early morning hours Friday.

When the Senate convened after midnight, Paul was back at the microphone, chiding Republicans and Democrats alike for a bipartisan agreement that increased the national debt by spending money on both parties' sacred cows.

The massive bill, which many members had predicted earlier in the day would lay the groundwork to avert any more government shutdowns over the next two years, would increase the federal deficit, and it contained negotiated provisions meant to appeal to members of both parties, including an increase in defense spending and an extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

But Democrats, including House Leader Nancy Pelosi, expressed ire that the funding bill did not include protections for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children. Many Republicans, like Paul, were angry over the increase in spending.

A similar dispute caused a government shutdown in January.

Before the evening drama, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, seemed confident that the upper chamber would make good on its promise to begin debating legislation that would protect the young undocumented immigrants, commonly referred to as Dreamers, as soon as next week.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“[Senate Majority Leader] McConnell has said that everybody who’s got an idea [or] an amendment will get a fair chance to present that and [get] a vote on that,” he told reporters during a conference call Thursday afternoon. “These young people are going to get what they deserve and what we have promised, which is an opportunity to have the Senate vote on various proposals.

While the spending bill was being considered, Catalina Adorno was one of about two dozen immigrants or supporters who participated in a vigil just a few feet from the border fence in El Paso. Adorno, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient who is originally from the Mexican state of Puebla, said she’s heard the promises before.

“They say wait next week or wait two weeks or a month from now. Obama promised immigration reform and we waited eight years and nothing,” Adorno said. “I think that for us, this is isn’t anything new.”

The DACA program was initially slated to end in March after President Trump announced in September that he was phasing it out. A federal district judge in California has placed that on temporary hold, ruling that the administration could not abruptly shut down the program and that DACA renewals could still be filed. The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

If Congress can’t find a solution and the March deadline stands, more than 900 DACA recipients would lose their protection from deportation every day beginning that month, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based immigration think tank.

Read related Tribune coverage: