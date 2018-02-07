Join us for a conversation with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Margo was elected mayor in May 2017. Previously, he represented District 78 in the Texas House and served as chairman of the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce. Margo also helped found the Regional Economic Development Corporation and served as president of the El Paso ISD Board of Managers.

