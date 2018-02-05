Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew White raised over $1.1 million in the first three weeks of January, including a $1 million loan to himself, his campaign announced Monday morning.

He received an additional $139,000 in contributions.

White, the son of late Gov. Mark White, is vying against eight other Democrats to take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has maintained a massive war chest. It was sitting at $43.27 million after Abbott took in $1.1 million during the January period, all from contributions to the governor, according to his campaign.

"Democrats will need a war chest to beat Gov. Abbott in the fall,” White said in a statement. “We’ve started building one today. I remain humbled by the generosity of so many around the state who believe, like I do, Texas can do better. Let’s bring sanity back to government and fight for fairness and equality for all.”

In the money race, White's closest competition has been Lupe Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff. She has not released her numbers for the January period, which are due to the Texas Ethics Commission by the end of the day Monday.

Valdez had previously raised $46,498 over a three-week period in December, while White took in over $200,000 during roughly the same time, including $40,000 from himself. Valdez has said she was not entirely focused on fundraising in December because she was still sheriff and would pick up the pace in January.

