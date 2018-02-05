Gov. Greg Abbott gave his support Monday to another Republican challenging an incumbent member of the Texas House, this time backing Chris Fails in his race against Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio.

In a video released by Abbott's campaign, the Republican governor praised Fails, the Hollywood Park mayor, as an ally in Abbott's push to reform the property tax system next legislative session.

"I know that he will work with me to advance my plan to empower Texas voters to rein in skyrocketing property taxes for the people of his district," Abbott said.

Larson, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, is arguably Abbott's most outspoken critic among Republicans in the lower chamber. The two have clashed over a host of issues, including ethics reform. Larson has alleged there is a "pay for play" system in the governor's office where campaign contributors are rewarded with appointments to state boards and commissions, an accusation the office has fiercely denied.

Abbott is not the only governor whose ire Larson has drawn, particularly when it comes to proposed reforms aimed at the top office. Former Gov. Rick Perry, also a Republican, endorsed Fails last week.

Larson is the third House Republican Abbott has endorsed against following special session where he had vowed to keep track of which members embraced his agenda — and which ones didn't. The governor backed primary challengers to state Reps. Sarah Davis, R-West University Place, in November and Rep. Wayne Faircloth, R-Galveston, last month.

Both Davis and Larson were the stars of a news conference during the special session last year where they urged Abbott to add ethics reform to his 20-item agenda. The governor's office later accused them of "showboating" and said their "constituents deserve better."

