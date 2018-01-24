Texas medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary has first harvest
The first Texas-licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary has harvested its first crop of medical cannabis.
In 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act was passed. It legalized oils containing CBD, a non-euphoric component of marijuana known to treat epilepsy and other chronic medical conditions. Recently, the first state-licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary harvested its first crop of medical cannabis. The state will regulate and distribute the oils to patients whose symptoms have not responded to federally approved medication.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Cannabis oil will be legal for some medical treatments under legislation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, but he insists marijuana should not and will not be legalized for medical or recreational use in Texas on his watch. [Full story]
-
Three dispensaries expect to get final approval from Texas soon to start growing and cultivating marijuana. It’ll take another several months before they can begin distributing the kind of cannabis oil that lawmakers legalized in 2015. [Full story]
-
If everything goes according to plan, scientists and manufacturers working out of Compassionate Cultivation will soon begin selling cannabis oil to patients with intractable epilepsy. [Full story]
