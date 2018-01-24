George P. Bush and Harvey relief, AFL-CIO's Beto O'Rourke snub (podcast)

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Edgar about Land Commissioner George P. Bush walking back statements on Hurricane Harvey relief and the Rainy Day Fund, and the Texas AFL-CIO's decision not to endorse Beto O'Rourke over a convention the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate missed.