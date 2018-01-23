Video: A conversation with state Reps. Coleman & Thierry
Watch video of our conversation in Houston with state Reps. Garnet Coleman and Shawn Thierry.
Watch The Texas Tribune's conversation with Houston-area state Reps. Garnet Coleman and Shawn Thierry, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Coleman, D-Houston, has represented House District 147 since 1991. He serves as chairman of the House County Affairs Committee and sits on the Public Health Committee and the Select Committee for Mental Health. Outside the Legislature, Coleman serves as president and CEO of Apartments for America, Inc., a nonprofit affordable housing corporation.
Thierry, D-Houston, is currently serving her first term representing House District 146. She sits on the House County Affairs and Juvenile Justice & Family Issues committees. In the 2017 legislative session, Thierry pushed for legislation to require the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force to study the disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality among African-American women. Thierry owns her own law practice in Houston.
Editor's note: Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, had originally been scheduled to be part of this panel, but canceled on Monday.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up