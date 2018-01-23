Watch The Texas Tribune's conversation with Houston-area state Reps. Garnet Coleman and Shawn Thierry, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Coleman, D-Houston, has represented House District 147 since 1991. He serves as chairman of the House County Affairs Committee and sits on the Public Health Committee and the Select Committee for Mental Health. Outside the Legislature, Coleman serves as president and CEO of Apartments for America, Inc., a nonprofit affordable housing corporation.

Thierry, D-Houston, is currently serving her first term representing House District 146. She sits on the House County Affairs and Juvenile Justice & Family Issues committees. In the 2017 legislative session, Thierry pushed for legislation to require the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force to study the disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality among African-American women. Thierry owns her own law practice in Houston.

Editor's note: Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, had originally been scheduled to be part of this panel, but canceled on Monday.