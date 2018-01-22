WASHINGTON – The federal government appeared on track to reopen its doors Monday as the U.S. Senate took a major step toward passing a stalled funding measure.

The chamber voted on Monday afternoon to end debate on a three-week spending resolution, a procedural move that could pave the way for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House to formally pass a spending bill that will end the shutdown and fund the government through Feb. 8.

The vote came as members of Congress spent a rare weekend in Washington amid the first government shutdown in four years.

Prior to Monday, most Senate Democrats and a handful of their GOP colleagues refused to allow the 60-vote threshold needed to a vote on the spending bill unless Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump agreed to address the shaky legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

But late Monday morning, many Senate Democrats emerged from a caucus meeting announcing they would back the resolution in an afternoon vote.

The emerging deal is rooted in trust and concessions amid party leaders going forward. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer took to the Senate floor to say that he and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an arrangement that the chamber will take up the future of the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, in February.

The timing is key after the Trump administration announced it would end DACA in March. A federal judge in California has let the program stand for now, but the administration has already appealed. About 124,000 Texans are covered under DACA.

Both of Texas' Republican senators – John Cornyn and Ted Cruz – voted on Monday to end debate and move forward with re-opening the government. Cornyn, the second highest-ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate, spent most of the weekend at the center of negotiations and served as a frequent spokesman for his Republican colleagues in his capacity as the GOP majority whip.

The U.S. House will also need to vote on the spending bill.

Even so, some House Democrats were skeptical of the trajectory of events on the Senate side.

"Unless Speaker Ryan also agrees to allow a vote in the House, Mitch McConnell’s hopes and intentions are worthless," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted prior to Schumer's speech.

