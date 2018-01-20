For a second year, Women's March draws thousands across Texas
In cities across Texas, thousands marched on Saturday in support of women’s rights and to protest President Donald Trump, one year after his inauguration.
Dallas and Austin saw particularly large turnouts as crowds gathered at similar events around the country.
In Dallas, local news media estimated the crowd to be larger than the one at last year’s event. In Austin, Wendy Davis, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2014 gubernatorial election, gave a speech at the Texas Capitol. Davis, wearing a pink hat, said women had been galvanized by Trump’s election. “The young high school and college change makers who have joined our efforts were here in the Capitol in the last legislative session exercising their voices,” she said, according to a video of the event.
Across the country, thousands turned out for similar demonstrations. Marchers carried signs in support of equal pay for women and in solidarity with the #MeToo movement against sexual violence.
The march was overwhelmingly attended by women opposed to Trump. The president tweeted Saturday that it was the “perfect day for all Women to March.”
Here's how the march played out on social media:
In Dallas, aerial footage showed large crowds.
WATCH LIVE: North Texans rallying for women's rights in Dallas #WomensMarch2018: https://t.co/QYzEGKv39o pic.twitter.com/373BO2m4vf— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 20, 2018
Women gathered in support of equal rights, holding signs both humorous and serious.
Leslie Knope, Hermione and the Little Mermaid— fictional female icons inspire #DallasWomensMarch signs @keratx pic.twitter.com/cHrJuc7gaQJanuary 20, 2018
“This is history” say two Dallas women who just want to be here to stand together with others. #DallasWomensMarch @keratx pic.twitter.com/bi3Af4npJj— Courtney Collins (@courtneylc82) January 20, 2018
In Austin, Lupe Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff turned Democratic gubernatorial candidate, attended the march alongside Davis.
On the move at the Austin Women’s March with @wendydavis #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/lTEex3ScSH— Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) January 20, 2018
Andrew White, another Democratic candidate for governor, also made an appearance.
I was proud to stand with 1000’s of women today as we marched in solidarity for women’s rights, in support of gender equality, and to demand political and social change. Let’s turn this momentum into action at the polls in March! #WomensMarch2018 #DoRightTX pic.twitter.com/1zY9pmfq9x— Andrew White (@randrewwhite) January 20, 2018
Women gathered at the Capitol holding protest signs.
Austin Women's March 2019. Great energy, conviction and compassion. pic.twitter.com/rG1QfErxc4— kat (@RedkatAustin) January 20, 2018
At Houston City Hall, Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by his predecessor Annise Parker and police chief Art Acevedo at the march.
Happening now: @SylvesterTurner & @AnniseParker & @ArtAcevedo join thousands at City Hall for #HoustonWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/tkNl1AZXV7— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 20, 2018
