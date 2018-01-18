Video: A conversation with Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for governor
Watch a replay of our conversation in Austin with Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for Texas governor.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
This morning in Austin, our CEO Evan Smith interviewed Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for Texas governor.
Valdez is vying for the Democratic nomination for governor after resigning her post as Dallas County sheriff. Prior to her three terms as sheriff, Valdez had over three decades of experience in law enforcement, including work in homeland security and anti-terrorism investigations.
Watch the replay below.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up