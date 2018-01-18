This morning in Austin, our CEO Evan Smith interviewed Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

Valdez is vying for the Democratic nomination for governor after resigning her post as Dallas County sheriff. Prior to her three terms as sheriff, Valdez had over three decades of experience in law enforcement, including work in homeland security and anti-terrorism investigations.

Watch the replay below. 

 

