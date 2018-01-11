Video: A conversation with Andrew White, Democratic candidate for governor
Watch video of our conversation in Austin with Andrew White, a Democratic candidate for Texas governor.
Watch video of our conversation Thursday with Andrew White, a Democratic candidate for Texas governor.
White, son of the late Texas Gov. Mark White, is vying for the Democratic nomination for governor. He currently serves as president of Sweat Equity Partners, LP, an entrepreneur-led group of companies. Previously, White founded Allied Warranty and, a year later, Lone Star Repair, which were both later purchased by NRG Energy.
