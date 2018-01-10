A candidate's explosive past, a transportation commissioner's multiple hats and #MeToo at the Texas Capitol (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Alexa, Jay and Ross about a state House candidate's pipe bomb-making history, a Texas transportation commissioner's conflict of interest, the ongoing discussion about sexual harassment at the state Capitol and the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Alexa, Jay and Ross about a state House candidate's pipe bomb-making history, a Texas transportation commissioner's conflict of interest, the ongoing discussion about sexual harassment at the state Capitol and the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up