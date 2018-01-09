Watch a video of Tuesday morning's conversation on sexual misconduct in the Texas Capitol and efforts to reform the Legislature's sexual harassment policies, moderated by the Tribune's Alexa Ura.

Our panelists included:

  • Former state Sen. and 2014 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis
  • State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin
  • State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston
  • State Rep. Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio
  • Olivia Messer, reporter for The Daily Beast

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • In their focus on the culture of sexual misconduct that regularly goes unchecked at the Capitol, Texas lawmakers are questioning how to check their own power when it comes to investigating reports of harassment and assault. [Full story]

  • The revised Texas House sexual harassment policy includes language that strengthens protections against retaliation and provides specific steps to report inappropriate behavior. It comes about two weeks after The Texas Tribune detailed flaws in the former policy that often left victims to fend for themselves. [Full story]

  • Legislative leaders looking to create better training to prevent sexual harassment will likely face a roadblock if they want to get lawmakers in the room. [Full story]

