What's in store for Texas politics in 2018? (video)
2018 is set to be a busy year in Texas politics. Watch as Texas Tribune executive editor Ross Ramsey and political reporter Patrick Svitek discuss what to keep an eye on.
A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.More in this series
2018 is set to be a busy year in Texas politics. The primaries are just around the corner on March 6. Eight open congressional seats are drawing much of the attention, but there's plenty of other notable match-ups. Watch as Texas Tribune executive editor Ross Ramsey and political reporter Patrick Svitek discuss what to keep an eye on.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Texas Democrats appear headed toward a less-than-common scenario in their decades-long bid to retake the governor's office: a crowded, potentially competitive primary. [Full story]
-
Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson has decided to challenge current Commissioner George P. Bush in next year’s Republican primary. He is expected to announce his candidacy Monday, several sources said Friday. [Full story]
-
Four Texas Republicans in Congress – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and U.S. Reps. John Culberson of Houston, Ted Poe of Humble and Lamar Smith of San Antonio – were outraised by Democratic challengers during part of 2017. [Full story]
