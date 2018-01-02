A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.

2018 is set to be a busy year in Texas politics. The primaries are just around the corner on March 6. Eight open congressional seats are drawing much of the attention, but there's plenty of other notable match-ups. Watch as Texas Tribune executive editor Ross Ramsey and political reporter Patrick Svitek discuss what to keep an eye on.

