The top Texas tales of 2017 (podcast)
On the final TribCast of 2017, Emily talks to Alexa, Neena, Jay and Edgar about some of the Trib's biggest stories of the year: the bathroom bill, Hurricane Harvey, the TABC scandal and our series on child sex trafficking.
On the final TribCast of 2017, Emily talks to Alexa, Neena, Jay and Edgar about some of the Trib's biggest stories of the year: the bathroom bill, Hurricane Harvey, the TABC scandal and our series on child sex trafficking.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick, Kiah and former (and aspiring) Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson about Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama, Patterson's attempt to unseat George P. Bush and a soon-to-land reporting project called "The Taking." [Full story]
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up